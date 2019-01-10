10yearschallenge: Don Jazzy, Linda, Tonto , others attribute success to patience, hard work

Lagos – Some Nigerian celebrities have attributed their success in the past years to patience and hard work in their trending hashtag on social media: #10yearschallenge.

Actress Tonto Dikeh, On-air-personality Toke Makinwa, music producer Don Jazzy and popular blogger Linda Ikeji, amongst others, have taken part in the challenge.

They took to their Instagram pages to share photos taken some 10 years ago in comparison to recent ones.

They attributed the noticeable transformation as displayed in their pictures to their constant hard work and patience in the entertainment industry.

They also encouraged their fans not to despise the days of little beginnings but should continue to dream big.

On her part, celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji, took to her Instagram page where she posted the pictures of cars she had driven from 2008 till date.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that barely a week after she was delivered of her son, the single mother of one bought a Bentley Muslanne car for herself and the baby.

Fans of Linda have since been reacting to her display of and freak for automoblies.

@xandraebere said, “this is the real challenge, it should be all about positive progress. Thank you for inspiring me Linda.”

@anthonyrichard said, “this is the best challenge so far, so much achievements’’

However, other fans condemned her for displaying vanity and material things instead of personal pictures.

@hauwa said, “Vanity, this challenge is about physical looks and not flaunting cars. Save your inspirational words for another day.”

@jagabanyoutube said, “You have decided to oppress us openly with your achievements. We know you’re a billionaire, but what we want to see is a comparison of your pictures not cars.”

NAN reports that the #10yearschallenge trend is a photography comparison where people publish the photos they took 10 years ago and those taken in recent times. (NAN)