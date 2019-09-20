Linda Ikeji celebrates 39th birthday, Kemi Olunloyo protests age

By Ayo Onikoyi

…Says she’s 43 not 39

Renowned blogger and socialite, Linda Ikeji, celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday 19th of September, 2019 in Dubai with friends and family but controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo claims Linda is not revealing her real age to the public.

While wishing her a happy birthday, the controversial character pointed out that Linda is 43 years old as opposed to what she and Wikipedia are saying.

“Happy 43rd birthday to Linda Ikeji. Fans, Wikipedia age is 39th birthday,” she wrote.

The mother of one, who recently celebrated her son’s first birthday, took to her Instagram page to announce this is going to be her last year in her thirties and also to show appreciation to God for her journey and her many blessings.

“My last year as a 30 something year old but I am so grateful for how far God has brought me. For all the blessings I don’t take for granted; for my son, parents, siblings, great friends, and loyal fans, everyone who has followed my journey and to you reading this. Happy birthday to me! Thank you so much for all the well wishes. God bless you and yours,” she wrote.

Vanguard