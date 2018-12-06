Zenith Bank wins best institution in sustainability reporting

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the ‘Best Institution in Sustainability Reporting in Africa’ for the second consecutive year.

The bank won the award at this year’s Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards, SERAS, held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos in recognition of the publication of its 2017 Sustainability Report.

Zenith Bank’s 2017 Sustainability Report entitled, “Sustaining the Strong Momentum” was written in accordance with the new Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The new Standards is designed to replace the older GRI G4 reporting guidelines and was unveiled in October 2016 by the Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB).