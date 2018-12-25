Yuletide: A-Ibom CP deploys 2,000 officers to flash points

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—No fewer than 2,000 Police officers have been deployed to strategic locations in Akwa Ibom State to ensure a violence-free yuletide and New Year festivity in the state.

State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Macdon Ogbechie, who dropped the hint, said the Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, had put other proactive measures in place to make the season a memorable one for the people of the state.

He said the command also banned the use of fireworks and firecrackers and called on parents to advise their children and wards to desist from their use during the festive season, as offenders would be arrested and punished in accordance with the relevant law of the land.

The command also warned hoodlums, who want to take advantage of the period to unleash mayhem, that “it is not going to be business as usual, as they won’t have a hiding place,” advising that “if they want to stay in the state, they should avoid anything that is inimical to the peace of the state.”

He said: “Dealers in illegal fireworks are warned to refrain from selling such prohibited items or face the full wrath of the law.”