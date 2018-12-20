Youth group urges APC appointees in APM to resign

ABEOKUTA—A youth group in the Ogun State All Progressives Congress, APC, APC Progressive Youth, has called on Commissioners, and other appointees presently serving in the APC administration but whose names appeared as officers of the Akinlade governorship campaign organisation of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, and contestants in APM to resign their appointments without further delay.

States to access World Bank $750m facility — FG

In a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Damilare Fagbohun , the group said it was “disgustingly treacherous, fraudulent and horrendous for people appointed into privileged positions on the basis of being members of the APC, to without blinking, crossed to another party and still hope to retain their positions in the APC administration.”

2019: APC under President Buhari has done tremendously well – group

The statement read in parts: “It has become pertinent to call on commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairmen of Statutory Commissions and other State Government appointees, whose names have appeared either as members of the governorship campaign of the APM, its officers or candidates to resign forthwith.

“Though we are aware that these appointees were coerced by the governor in his desperation to achieve his moribund bid to force a successor on the good people of Ogun, we urge the appointees to save whatever is left of their honour and family names by resigning their current appointments which they got on the platter of being APC members and as beneficiaries of APC electoral victory of 2015.”