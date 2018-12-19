Breaking News
Why Mourinho had to go – Woodward

On 12:38 amIn News, Sports by Idowu BankoleComments

Ed Woodward has delivered a parting shot at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United.

Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho celebrates after his team won the UEFA Europa League final football match Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United on May 24, 2017 at the Friends Arena in Solna outside Stockholm. / AFP PHOTO / Soren Andersson

The executive vice chairman confirmed the interim appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday morning.

And after welcoming Solskjaer, along with the return of Mike Phelan, Woodward confirmed Mourinho had divided the squad after a turbulent season.

“Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles,” said Woodward.

“His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back.

“We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

Solskjaer, currently manager of Molde, confirmed his delight at returning to Old Trafford.

He said: “Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club.”


