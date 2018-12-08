Whoever feels insulted, I apologise, says Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry has begged for forgiveness from those that feel offended over his utterances during the 2018 Bazaar at his catholic church parish, Emene in Enugu state with the Peoples Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi saying ‘whoever felt insulted, I apologise”.

What Mbaka told Peter Obi

Mbaka in a new video on YouTube said that the All Mighty God deserves money and that ‘if you don’t want to bring your own in your stinginess, hold it.’

He also said that no one can fault me saying : “If I am silent, they will attack; if I talk, they will attack it. And don’t forget that the liturgy was not tampered with. I finished the mass and even removed my priestly attire. No one can fault me.’

In this video Mbaka said : “There are some people who are ingrates. These are people from the kingdom of succubus and incubus,” he said.

“I want to tell you that all these things are caused by jealousy and envy. They are not fighting Mbaka for anything wrong. Everyone who came was blessed but they turned it against me, saying I am after money.

“God deserves money. If you don’t want to bring your own in your stinginess, hold it. I will give God all that I have and even if anybody wants to join them, you’re free to join them.

“Where God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost are, there Fr. Mbaka will be. I will build this place for the church. Whoever felt insulted, I apologise. It was you who came for the bazaar.”

“We do it outside, publicly because if I am silent, rumours will begin to spread that someone gave me $10 million and why did Mbaka keep quiet? They will abuse me even if I am silent because anytime they want to attack this ministry, they will start somewhere,” he said.

Also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi, has asked people to stop attacking Rev. Ejike Mbaka over his prophecies.

He said, “Please let us leave Fr. Mbaka alone; our duty to him is prayers for God to lead him aright.

“While one may disagree with him, we should always acknowledge that he speaks and acts from the higher perspective of wisdom.”

Obi who noted that he had a Reverend Sister and a Reverend Father as elder and younger siblings respectively, added, “I have full respect for men of God and will always remember them in my prayers.

“When they go wrong as humans, subject to human frailties, ours is not to castigate them, but to pray to God to lead them aright.”

Describing donations to churches as an “appreciation of God’s love and benevolence to us, Obi said, “they attract more rewards when done secretly.