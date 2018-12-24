We‘ve spent N2.7trn on infrastructure—OSINBAJO

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had spent a total of N2.7 trillion on infrastructure since assumption in office, adding that the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that money belonging to Nigerians are not stolen but used for nation building.

Osinbajo further hinted that the country was earning 60 per cent less than what it was earning in the past 10 years, adding that despite this low earning, the current administration has spent more in building infrastructure than any other government in the country today.

The Vice President made the disclosure at the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli, Oharisi III during a courtesy visit to the monarch on the enumeration exercise of the Trader Moni Scheme in the Ughelli main market which will commence disbursement in January, 2019 with 30,000 beneficiaries getting N10,000 each.

“Today, N2.7trillion is what we are spending on building infrastructure. The question we ought to ask previous government is, where were they? What did they do with the money if today we are still building the Itakpe-Warri railway line which was established 35years ago as well as the Kaduna Hydro project which also was established 40years ago?,” he stated.