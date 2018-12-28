Uzoho holds traditional wedding in Imo State

Francis Uzoho has dumped bachelorhood after his traditional marriage ceremony in Imo State.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper is on a break during the festive period and decided to use the period to tie the knot with his partner.

Uzoho has become the mainstay in the Super Eagles goal since he became the first choice shot-stopper before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Uzoho had two of his Super Eagles teammates in attendance which included Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru and Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu who both scored for their respective clubsides before going on a break.

The ceremony was reportedly held at Anglican Cathedral playground, Egbu in Owerri, Imo State.

There was little detail about Uzoho’s partner.

Uzoho who is now a household name in Nigerian football has been the first choice keeper after featuring in all three group games against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina at the World Cup.

He has continued to ward away opposition after the tournament in Russia, by featuring in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.