Etta Egbe calls for compulsory eye test for Uzoho

Francis Uzoho

By Jacob Ajom

The continuous poor performances of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho have continued to baffle a lot of Nigerians who watch in awe the gradual degeneration of the national team into a whipping lot.

Nigeria was absent at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup when the Super Eagles failed to beat Ghana in Abuja in April 2022. In that match, Uzoho was in goal when a Thomas Partey long-range shot sailed into the net.

Although the Super Eagles drew level, that was not enough as they needed an outright win over the Black Stars to qualify. Still pained by the absence of Nigeria at the Qatar fiesta, Nigerians are yet to be convinced that the team will qualify for 2026 World Cup due to Super Eagles performances in the qualifiers so far.

The Eagles who were tipped as favourites in a group made up of lowly ranked countries like Lesotho, Rwanda, Benin and South Africa are yet to record a win after two rounds of matches. The Eagles held Lesotho to a 1-1 draw in Uyo November 16 and three days after, they held Zimbabwe to yet another 1-1 draw.

Both goals conceded were goalkeeper’s errors and Nigerians have been asking questions. Former Nigeria international and one time assistant coach of the U23 Olympic Eagles, Etta Egbe has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to conduct an eye test for Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho to ascertain the level of his visibility.

Egbe, a former goalkeeper wondered why Uzoho should concede a goal from a free kick off 35 yards. “That is unforgivable. How can he concede a goal from that distance. They should organise an eye test for him,” Egbe insisted. He recalled, “that was how he denied us a ticket to Qatar 2022 when he conceded Partey’s long shot.

He has conceded again against Zimbabwe from a free kick off 35 yards. Something has to be done”. Egbe also heaped blame on the Super Eagles defence for letting opposing strikers have a fairway at the team’s rear. “They have their job cut out. They must work on their strategy. I know the attackers have their blame too but the defence seem to have more work to do,” he concluded.