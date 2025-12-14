AFCON 2025: Uzoho first to arrive as Super Eagles open camp in Egypt

Uzoho

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations officially got underway in the early hours of Sunday as goalkeeper Francis Uzoho became the first Super Eagles player to report to camp in Cairo, Egypt.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that the team’s camp opened on Sunday, 14 December, at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo, with members of the coaching crew and backroom staff already on ground.

Uzoho, who plays for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, arrived shortly after 2 a.m. local time, setting the pace for Nigeria’s build-up to the continental tournament in Morocco.

The 27-year-old’s early arrival has been viewed as a strong show of commitment, particularly following his return to the national team after a cameo appearance at the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

He was included in Nigeria’s provisional squad and retained his spot in head coach Eric Sékou Chelle’s final 28-man list, despite intense competition in the goalkeeping department.

Nigeria will head into AFCON 2025 with Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie and Uzoho as its three goalkeepers.

While Nwabali is widely regarded as the first-choice option, Uzoho brings significant tournament experience, having featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and two AFCON tournaments.

Uzoho’s recent club form has also boosted his case.

Last Thursday, he delivered an impressive performance for Omonia Nicosia, making six crucial saves and keeping a clean sheet in a 1–0 victory over Rapid Wien in the UEFA Europa Conference League. His display earned him the Man of the Match award.

The Cairo camp represents the final phase of Nigeria’s preparations before the tournament begins later this month in Morocco.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face seven-time African champions Egypt in a practice match on Tuesday, 16 December, at the Cairo Stadium. The fixture was postponed to comply with FIFA regulations that allow clubs to retain players until 15 December.

After the friendly, the team will travel by chartered flight to Fès, Morocco, where they will be based for the group stage of the competition.

AFCON 2025 carries extra significance for the Super Eagles following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a disappointment that sparked widespread criticism and renewed scrutiny of the national team setup. With the World Cup out of reach, the AFCON now stands as Nigeria’s major opportunity to restore confidence and reconnect with supporters.

Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to welcome the rest of the squad gradually over the coming days as players conclude their club commitments across Europe.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, with all group matches scheduled to take place in Fès. The Super Eagles will open their campaign against Tanzania on 23 December, before facing Tunisia on 27 December and concluding the group stage against Uganda on 30 December.