US based ICT expert lists top drivers of project success

By Abel Kolawole

A US based Nigerian ICT expert, Dr. Alex. O. Atawa Akpodiete, has advised project managers to inculcate the culture of utilizing technology to improve performance.

Akpodiete, while delivering the keynote address entitled, ‘Technology, innovation and the future of project management’, at PMI Nigeria Chapter Conference 2018, held the theme: ‘Innovate, Motivate, Integrate’, held in Lagos, noted that mature value delivery capabilities was one of the top three drivers of project success.

According to him, “mature means quick adaptation to change, balancing efficiency and capacity and promoting continuous improvement”.

While noting that businesses understand the power of digital innovations to reshape industries and markets, he lamented that “time and again, they have struggled to innovate with new and disruptive technologies.”

In her address, PMI Nigeria Chapter President, Mrs. Rosemary Imhanwa, said, “As a chapter representing the Prestigious Project Management Institute in Nigeria, we have upheld this tradition November every year and will continue to do so.

“We picked this year’s theme because we see it as key to unlocking ideas on project management to meet up with the fast-paced economy of developed countries and the developing countries around us.

“We have also for the first time, in recent times, reached out to students as a way of sparking their interest in project management and motivating them into using project management processes”.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dr. Orode Doherty, a US board certified pediatrician, urged project managers to be willing to invest in the future