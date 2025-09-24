Expert stresses need for construction project intelligence, strategic partnerships

By Etop Ekanem

In a compelling address at The Big 5 Nigeria, a premier construction event, Yeni Fowotade, a regional account manager at Abiq Solutions, highlighted the critical need for companies to leverage construction project intelligence and foster strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the African market.

Fowotade, who spearheads product adoption and expansion for Abiq Solutions in the region, emphasized that in a rapidly evolving industry, traditional business methods are no longer sufficient.

She noted that companies must move beyond conventional practices and embrace data-driven insights to achieve superior advantage.

“Operating with superior advantage today means having access to the right information at the right time,” Fowotade stated.

“Construction project intelligence provides a clear view of market trends, upcoming projects, key stakeholders and potential supplychain opportunities, allowing businesses to make informed decisions, optimize their resources, and secure key contracts.”

Beyond data, Fowotade also stressed the importance of building and strengthening strategic partnerships and ecosystems.

She argued that a collaborative approach, rather than a purely competitive one, is the key to sustainable growth.

“No single company can solve all the challenges in the construction sector alone,” she said.

“By building strong partnerships with suppliers, technology providers, and other stakeholders, we can create resilient ecosystems that drive innovation and create mutual value for everyone involved.

This is essential for navigating the complexities of the African market.”

Fowotade’s presence at The Big 5 Nigeria underscores Abiq Solutions’ commitment to the region.

As a leading provider of business and construction projects intelligence through their real time online B2B platform, the company aims to empower global companies with the tools they need to thrive.

Her remarks resonated with many industry professionals in attendance, reinforcing the message that intelligence and collaboration are the future of the construction industry in Africa.