Nigerian US-based Researcher, Oluyinka Adedokun, breaks new grounds in Industrial and Systems Engineering

By Adesina Wahab

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries and societies, one Nigerian-born engineer, Oluyinka Joseph Adedokun, is making his mark by applying systems engineering principles to ensure that AI-driven technologies remain safe, reliable, and sustainable.

His career reflects both deep technical expertise and a vision for how advanced engineering can serve humanity on a global scale.

Oluyinka’s academic path began at the University of Ibadan, where he earned a degree in Industrial and Production Engineering with a focus on lean systems and advanced manufacturing. His interest in optimizing processes and building smarter systems grew stronger during his master’s studies in Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). There, he developed a reputation for research that bridges smart manufacturing, data-driven solutions, and AI-based system design.

At UAH, he played a key role in U.S. Army–funded projects exploring how AI behaves when confronted with conditions outside of its training data. His contributions culminated in a 2025 conference paper proposing a systems-theoretic framework for predicting and bounding emergent AI behaviour. The model emphasizes feedback loops, mission context, and safety protocols—critical tools for defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. “Designing AI systems that are explainable, dependable, and resilient is at the heart of my work,” Oluyinka explains.

What distinguishes him is the ability to connect research with practice. His structured models and clear communication make advanced AI concepts understandable not only to scientists but also to policymakers and programme managers. Peers note that his work consistently focuses on building resilience—systems that minimize waste, adapt under stress, and remain trustworthy in high-stakes environments.

Oluyinka also champions inclusive industrialization. He stresses that the benefits of Industry 4.0—robotics, AI-driven quality control, and smart manufacturing—must extend beyond developed nations. With the right investment in education, standards, and infrastructure, he believes emerging economies can leapfrog into self-optimizing, sustainable systems. “True innovation must be inclusive. Industry 4.0 can empower all nations, not just a few,” he emphasizes.

In addition to his research, Oluyinka serves as an editorial board member and reviewer for international journals, shaping conversations around sustainability, AI systems, and manufacturing innovation. His professional footprint is not defined by one singular discovery, but by a consistent ability to simplify complex challenges, align AI with human-centered values, and extend the reach of modern engineering principles.

Through both scholarship and advocacy, Adedokun is helping shape the future of systems engineering in an AI-driven world—ensuring that technology advances with reliability, safety, and inclusivity at its core.