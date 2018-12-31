Troops foil suicide attack, kill 3 female bombers in Dikwa

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole, last Sunday, neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the encounter.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, commended the troops for their successful exploits and encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Onyeama Nwachukwu, confirmed the killing of the suicide bombers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army headquarters has insisted that a video clip which has gone viral showing a soldier in the North East complaining of lack of weapons to fight terrorists is not a true reflection of today’s reality.

A statement by the Army said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an old video clip circulating on the social media in which a supposedly soldier clad with an AK-47 rifle alleging lack of arms and ammunition, among other soldiers in a remote location walking.

“This is not true, as the video was recorded in 2014 and therefore cannot be a true reflection of the present reality. The public are requested to discoun-tenance the video clip.”