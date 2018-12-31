Teenager caught with plasma TV, other items

A 19-year-old, Samson Blessing, is facing trial at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful possession of electronic equipment including a DVD player.

Charged with unlawful possession of electronic items, the accused pleaded not guilty.

But Police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, said the accused was caught with the electronic equipment on December 22 at 10a.m. at Okebola area of Ado-Ekiti.

According to Okunade, items found with Blessing include one Sony plasma television, a cooking gas cylinder, five small transistor radio sets, two DVD players and a DSTV decoder.

Okunade said the police suspected that the items were stolen.

The offence contravened Sections 390(9) and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses in court.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Emmanuel Sumonu, urged the court to grant him bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye granted bail to the accused in the sum of N25,000 with one credible surety in like sum.

Hearing in the case has been adjourned until January 21.