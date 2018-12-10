Suarez to miss Tottenham clash

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez will take no part in their Champions League clash against Tottenham at the Camp Nou tonight.

The former Liverpool striker, who is already in double figures for the Catalan giants this season, will be rested for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Suarez hits hat-trick as Barcelona blow away Madrid

The Uruguayan recently sustained a knee injury, which required stem cell treatment, but returned and scored for Barcelona in their 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

However, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde confirmed that Suarez will take no part in the clash – while hinting fellow attacker Lionel Messi could also be rested.

“I don’t know if we’ll have Lionel Messi out there for two games in three days. But Luis Suarez is definitely not going to play.”

Barca have already qualified out of Group B, but the result of their game with Tottenham could prove to be crucial in deciding who will progress with them to the last 16.

Spurs’ last-gasp victory over Inter Milan last time out has given them renewed hope of qualification to the knock-out stages