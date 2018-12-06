StarTimes reinstates commitment 50% discount on Subscription

Pay TV Company, StarTimes has reinstated its commitment to the initial announced special 50% discount off subscription rates for this festive season for subscribers.



According to the company, the offer kicks off on December 1 and ends in January 31, 2019.

During this period, subscribers who renew their subscription for two months will automatically get 50% discount on their 2nd month subscription.

Commenting on the initiative, the Public Relations Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Kunmi Balogun noted that “The Christmas season often come with a lot of expenses hence our reason to make it a bit more bearable by offering 50% discount when you pay for 2 months”

‘‘When subscribers pay for two months on any bouquet, between December 1st and January 31st, they will enjoy 50% discount on the second month plus instant gifts at any StarTimes business hall nationwide”

He reaffirmed that during this period, blockbuster Nollywood movies and those in local languages would be aired on its self-owned Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba channels to provide unlimited entertainment to subscribers.

StarTimes digital-TV operator in Africa, covering 80% of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of over 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. It owns a featured content platform, with 440 authorized channels.