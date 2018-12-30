Soldiers kill 2 suspected robbers in Bayelsa community

By Emem Idio

SOLDIERS attached to 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yenagoa have reportedly killed two suspected robbers allegedly belonging to a gang that had been terrorizing the people of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to a community source, the robbers met their waterloo on Christmas eve when the soldiers swooped on them after they had allegedly robbed some residents of Otuoke, Otuasega, Emeyal and Imiringi communities.

It was gathered that the robbers died during a gun duel with the soldiers who had traced the gang to a shop at Imiringi community where they were said to be robbing the owner at about 8pm, while others escaped.