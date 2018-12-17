Simi, Zainab Balogun, Mark Angel, Ahmed Musa win at 2018 The Future Awards

Abuja – Alternative music star, Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi, actress, Zainab Balogun, internet comedian, Mark Angel and footballer, Ahmed Musa won prizes at the 2018 ‘The Future Awards’ (TFA).
The TFA, which is in its 13th year is the biggest youth award in Africa, which celebrates young people between the ages of 18-32 who have made outstanding achievements.
The event, held on Sunday night, was hosted by BBNaija 2018 runner-up, Tobi Bakre and media personality, Bolanle Olukanni who rocked several eye-catching fashion pieces.
With 100 nominees selected by the Central Working Committee for 2018, the awards acknowledged inspiring work and initiatives of the nominees that have made an impact through social enterprise and creativity.
TFA celebrates a new class of innovators, philanthropists, activists, technocrats and creators promoting the shared mission of changing the African narrative.
Below is the complete list of winners of the categories:
Young Person of the Year: Samson Itodo
Professional Service: Temi Marcella Awogboro
Public Service: Daniel Philemon Saradau
Fashion: Tosin Ogundadegbe
Creativity: Ayobola Kekere Ekun
Comedy: Mark Angel
Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke
Business: Chidi Ajaere
New Media: John Obidi
Acting: Zainab Balogun
Obiageli Ezekwesili Prize for Advocacy: Uche Kenneth Udekwe
Agriculture: Ayodele Sipasi Olalekan
Screen Producer: Nadine Ibrahim
On-Air Personality (Television): Olive Emodi
University of Sussex and The Future Awards Prize for Education: Itodo Anthony
Technology: Odunayo Eweniyi, Joshua Chibueze and Somtochukwu Ifezue
On-Air Personality (Radio): Folu Storms
Music: Simisola Ogunleye
Sports: Ahmed Musa. (NAN)
