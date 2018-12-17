Simi, Zainab Balogun, Mark Angel, Ahmed Musa win at 2018 The Future Awards

Abuja – Alternative music star, Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi, actress, Zainab Balogun, internet comedian, Mark Angel and footballer, Ahmed Musa won prizes at the 2018 ‘The Future Awards’ (TFA).

The TFA, which is in its 13th year is the biggest youth award in Africa, which celebrates young people between the ages of 18-32 who have made outstanding achievements.

The event, held on Sunday night, was hosted by BBNaija 2018 runner-up, Tobi Bakre and media personality, Bolanle Olukanni who rocked several eye-catching fashion pieces.

With 100 nominees selected by the Central Working Committee for 2018, the awards acknowledged inspiring work and initiatives of the nominees that have made an impact through social enterprise and creativity.

TFA celebrates a new class of innovators, philanthropists, activists, technocrats and creators promoting the shared mission of changing the African narrative.

Below is the complete list of winners of the categories:

Young Person of the Year: Samson Itodo

Professional Service: Temi Marcella Awogboro

Public Service: Daniel Philemon Saradau

Fashion: Tosin Ogundadegbe

Creativity: Ayobola Kekere Ekun

Comedy: Mark Angel

Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke

Business: Chidi Ajaere

New Media: John Obidi

Acting: Zainab Balogun

Obiageli Ezekwesili Prize for Advocacy: Uche Kenneth Udekwe

Agriculture: Ayodele Sipasi Olalekan

Screen Producer: Nadine Ibrahim

On-Air Personality (Television): Olive Emodi

University of Sussex and The Future Awards Prize for Education: Itodo Anthony

Technology: Odunayo Eweniyi, Joshua Chibueze and Somtochukwu Ifezue

On-Air Personality (Radio): Folu Storms

Music: Simisola Ogunleye

Sports: Ahmed Musa. (NAN)