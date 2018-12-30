Shagari, a true patriot, servant leader – Oshiomhole

Abuja – Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, has said that the late former President Shehu Shagari will be remembered as a true patriot, servant leader, fine gentleman, and epitome of humility.

He made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, while paying tribute to Shagari, who was Nigeria’s first Executive President from 1979 to 1983.

Oshiomhole also said that Shagari would be remembered as a poet, technocrat, and an elder statesman, who genuinely loved Nigeria.

He said he would also be remembered in several glowing tributes by the ordinary Nigerians, institutions and leaders, locally and internationally.

He noted that the deceased started out as a school teacher, and later joined politics, and held numerous high offices, culminating in his election as the President, under the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN

This, the APC national chairman said, was the “stuff of legends”, adding that his exemplary conduct, candour and principled stance in public office and private life remained an inspiration to many.

“The late Shagari was a stabilising personality, who was ever ready to lend his voice and influence when the country needed it. The country has indeed lost a rare-breed leader,”he stressed.

He added that the death of Shagari was a sad and painful loss to his immediate family, Sokoto State, the Council of State and indeed the entire nation.

He said the APC, however, took solace in the fact that Shagari lived an impactful life, adding that he long wrote his name into the history books.

“Truly, the story of our democratic and political development will be inconclusive without his footprint.

“The APC expresses its condolences and prays the Almighty Allah grant the late Shagari eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the loss,” -Oshiomhole said.(NAN)