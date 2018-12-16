Retired DCP, wife, killed in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Umuoke community in Obowo local government area of Imo State, have been thrown into confusion and deep mourning, following the killing of a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Mr. Innocent Brown and his wife.

The first information report that reached Saturday Vanguard yesterday evening revealed that the retired DCP and his wife were stabbed to death, by unknown assassins, in his village house.

Saturday Vanguard equally gathered that the yet-to-be identified assassins scaled the perimeter fence of the deceased DCP and gruesomely murdered the couple in their sleep.

The source also revealed that the slain DCP retired to his country home and established a small business outfit, soon after his retirement.

“The lamentation that oozed out from the DCP’s family home, woke us up, but before help could reach them, their killers had fled. They are yet to be identified or arrested”, a villager lamented.

Saturday Vanguard also gathered that the remains of the slain couple have been deposited in the Mercy morgue, Obowo.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr.Orlando Ikokwu, said he was yet to be officially briefed on the matter.