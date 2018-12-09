President Buhari congratulates Jubril

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Admiral Jubril Ayinla, who turns 70 on Monday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari congratulated Ayinla for his outstanding military career, with many decorations for gallantry and outstanding leadership.

The president also lauded him for his contributions to the development of Nigeria, which included serving as Minister of Commerce and Tourism, and Minister of Health.

The President joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the former Chief of Naval Staff in celebrating the many years of hard work, sacrifice and discipline that culminated in his reaching the peak of his military career.

President Buhari believed the wealth of knowledge and experience Admiral Ayinla gathered from service had remained useful to the country.

He, therefore, urged him to continue to inspire younger officers to imbibe the enduring legacies of integrity, loyalty and patriotism.

The President prayed that God would bless Ayinla and his family, and grant him more years of good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.