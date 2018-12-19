Port Council calls for industry collaboration, restructuring

By Godwin Oritse

THE Port Consultative Council, PCC has said that without inter-ministerial and inter-agency collaboration amongst institutions in the Nigerian maritime industry, the industry will remain stagnant for a long time.

Speaking at a seminar for maritime journalists, hosted by a Non- Governmental Organization, Maritime Industry Advocacy Initiative, MAIN, the Chairman, Port Consultative Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin explained that getting the port industry to deliver on its mandate will not be possible until a well coordinated synergy amongst the maritime agencies is put in place.

He said that Nigeria is the only country that has not been able to achieve the United Nations 48 hours cargo clearance time.

He noted that until the Nigerian port industry is re-structured, reformed and well regulated, the industry will continue go round in circles.

“Until we use the means that link every port user, we will never achieve the 48 hour cargo clearance time.

“Automation and inter-connectivity of the various agencies in the port industry will not only ease the current confusion but it will also remove the issue of human interface which breed corruption”, he said.

He added that the laws establishing these agencies need to be amended as most of the agencies have conflicting laws.

Otunba also disclosed that there is conflict in the visions and missions of these maritime agencies and ministries adding that the inability to collaborate amongst agencies will continue to be an issue.