APM Terminals Apapa champions collaboration to boost port efficiency, trade facilitation

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has reiterated its commitment to strengthening collaboration across the maritime sector to improve operational efficiency, accelerate cargo clearance, and boost Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.



Speaking at the company’s Partners’ Engagement Forum in Lagos, an annual event that brings together key players in the supply chain, including port operators, government agencies, shipping lines, importers, exporters, and freight forwarders, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, expressed gratitude to customers for their trust and continued business despite the challenges affecting the global supply chain.



He noted that many of these difficulties, such as congestion, delays, and fluctuating freight costs, are not unique to Nigeria but require a concerted, localised response to ensure the country’s ports remain competitive.



Klinke reaffirmed APM Terminals’ long-term commitment to Nigeria, pledging sustained investments in physical infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and advanced digital tools to deliver faster, more transparent, and more customer-focused services.



Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, echoed these sentiments, underlining the role of stakeholder collaboration in achieving a more seamless port ecosystem. He encouraged customers to continue sharing feedback and suggestions, describing such engagement as essential to identifying bottlenecks and implementing solutions.



Knudsen pointed to recent achievements, such as the launch of regular rail freight services between Apapa and Moniya three times a week, which have significantly reduced road congestion and improved cargo turnaround times. Other improvements include the expansion of the terminal’s examination yard, upgrades to container scanning and inspection processes, greater investment in barge operations to move cargo by water, and the creation of bespoke export packages to speed up clearance for Nigerian exporters. He stressed that progress in these areas could only be sustained if all parties in the logistics chain worked in close alignment.



Knudsen also highlighted how APM Terminals Apapa has expanded its online customer portal to allow clients to initiate transactions, track cargo movements, and receive real-time updates from the comfort of their offices or homes.



Speaking earlier, APM Terminals Apapa Commercial Manager, Kayode Daniel, spoke passionately about the central role of customers in shaping the company’s trajectory. He said APM Terminals views its clients not merely as service users but as active partners in growth and innovation, remarking that each milestone reached is proof of what can be achieved when there is mutual trust and shared vision.



Daniel assured stakeholders that the company would continue to invest in cutting-edge solutions, streamline processes, and deliver service improvements that make doing business easier and more rewarding in an evolving trade environment.



A panel discussion titled “Terminal Progress and Future Outlook” provided an opportunity for in-depth dialogue on the use of technology to drive efficiency. Moderated by the Chief Finance Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi, the session explored how digital platforms, automation, and data-sharing can cut delays and simplify transactions.



Government agencies operating at the port also outlined measures they are implementing to support faster cargo clearance. Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Lawal Adebowale, revealed that the Nigerian Ports Authority is deepening channels to accommodate larger vessels, upgrading berth infrastructure, and enhancing pilot training to meet the demands of modern shipping.



Director of Port Inspection at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Olaniran Olakunle, explained that the agency’s automated product administration and monitoring system now provides an end-to-end online process for the registration and clearance of drugs, food products, and medical devices, significantly reducing manual delays.



Comptroller of the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Babatunde Olomu, represented by Assistant Comptroller Abubakar Usman, emphasised that faster clearance can only be achieved when importers and clearing agents comply fully with documentation and regulatory requirements.



Director of Regulatory Services at the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Margaret Ogbonna, stressed the need for frequent inter-agency meetings to harmonise procedures and avoid working in silos, noting that coordinated action is essential to aligning port processes with broader national trade strategies.



The event concluded with the presentation of awards to outstanding customers in recognition of their role in driving trade facilitation and operational excellence. Many participants described the gathering as timely, noting that the momentum generated by such collaborative forums could help Nigeria unlock greater economic potential by making its ports more competitive in the West African region.