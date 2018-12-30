Pique’s investment group Kosmos takes over Spanish lower league side FC Andorra

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has expanded his business stable by taking over tiny Spanish lower league football club FC Andorra, the player’s Kosmos investment group said on Sunday.

“The General Assembly of FC Andorra has unanimously approved the transmission of its assets in favour of an Andorran company jointly managed by different investors, including Kosmos,” said the company’s statement.

Christmas break: Rangers players to come back stronger-Official

“Kosmos welcomes the decision made by the club. The company adds this project to its global portfolio linked to sports, media and entertainment ventures.”

FC Andorra, founded in 1942, play in the First Regional Catalan Division and spent 14 seasons in Spain’s regionalised third tier, Segunda Division B.

Kosmos, founded by Pique, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president of the firm, is most famous for its takeover of tennis’s Davis Cup.

It has injected $3 billion dollars into the 118-year-old competition over the next 25 years.

This has helped create a week-long format akin to a World Cup due to start next November in Madrid.

The company’s portfolio also includes the television production company Kosmos Studios.

Pique also founded a video game and mobile app developer Kerad Games.

The defender is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner with FC Barcelona and Manchester United, and he quit the Spain national team last July.(Reuters/NAN)