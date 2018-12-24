Osun work-in-progress for completion soon — Oyetola

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has assured the people of the state that ongoing projects by the previous administration of Rauf Aregbesola will be completed.

A statement by Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina revealed the governor spoke in Ilesa, at the weekend, during the Iwude, a traditional festival celebrated annually by the Ijesa.

Oyetola, who was the chief guest of honour, promised that work would continue non-stop on the Ilesa water project and the roads under construction.

He told the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran that: “I’m your son. All of us are your sons and daughters. Work will not stop on our projects.”

The governor thanked the people for electing him and urged them to vote for All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in the February 16 and March 2 general elections to complement his election and to make governance smooth for easy delivery of democratic dividends. He said his government will be all-inclusive.

Oyetola promised to woo back those who defected from the APC to other political parties before the governorship election and prayed for long life for Oba Aromolaran.

Oba Aromolaran expressed happiness that the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa would soon become a Federal Medical Centre. He urged governments at all levels to take job creation seriously so that the teeming youths would have where to work.