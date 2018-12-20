Organisation alleges PVC buying in Edo

A pro-APC group, Dennis Idahosa Campaign Organisation, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from residents of Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo.

The Director General of the campaign organisation, Mr Charity Amayanevbo, made the allegation while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Thursday.

Amayanevbo said the opposition party was buying a PVC for N5,000 from the registered voters in the federal constituency.

He said the purpose of buying the cards was well known to the ruling All Progressive Congress, but every attempt to truncate the electoral process for the 2019 polls would be resisted.

The director general said that it was to secure the people’s mandate that the organisation embarked on vigorous campaign in all the nooks and crannies of Ovia Federal Constituency.

“We are greatly disturbed by this unwholesome practice adopted by the PDP in which they have degenerated to the level of buying PVCs for N5, 000 each.

“While we frown seriously at this practice, we hereby call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter with a view to bringing those involved to book.

“To us, we believe that election is won by selling yourself to the electorate and not the other way round.

“This is why as a campaign organisation, we have embarked on vigorous campaign across the constituency in a bid to deliver our candidate, Idahosa.

“We urged our competitors to do same and not resort to the practice of trying to force themselves on the people,” he said.

When contacted, the state Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, described the accusation as diversionary.

Orbih said the APC was accusing the PDP of what it was doing through the “Trader Moni” initiative.

Through the “Trader Moni” scheme coordinated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, petty traders across the country are being loaned N10,000 each. (NAN)