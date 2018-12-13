Onyekuru laments Gala’s ouster

Henry Onyekuru said his Turkish Club Galatasaray were unlucky to crash out of the Champions League after losing at home 2-3 to Porto FC.

The Super Eagles striker stated that their focus will now be how to do well in the Europa League.

“Of course we wanted to win. We didn’t want to lose our last match in the Champions League. On the other hand, our performance today and the fight we showed until the last minute made me happy. We had some luck, we couldn’t evaluate some positions and we made simple mistakes. We will try to correct our mistakes by working with our coach on these shortcomings.

“We want to represent our club in the Europa League in the best way by working on the mistakes we have made in the Champions League,” Onyekuru said.