One person APC’s afraid of is Atiku – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the only one person the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party is afraid of is the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Court orders EFCC, DSS, Police to produce Diezani in 72 hours

Secondus also said that Nigeria is currently is crisis under the ruling party and that the APC is afraid because “they know it is Atiku who can rescue this country.”

Secondus gave the statement at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan where several thousands of people gave the party members who are on campaign tour a heroic reception.

According to Secondus, “there is only one person APC is afraid of and the person is Atiku. APC is afraid because they know it is Atiku who can rescue this country. Nigeria is in crisis. Atiku has achieved a lot in public and private sectors.

“An emperor of APC says Buhari is not fit. So, by February 16, 2019, let all of us troop out and cast our vote for PDP. Don’t allow INEC, security agencies to manoeuvre or intimidate you. They promised us security of lives in 2015. But, look at the killings going on in the country. When they kill, the President will say he is not aware. His government has collapsed.”

On corruption, he alleged that this administration is the most corrupt government.

“Where is our 25billion dollars? Where is our N8 trillion?

“Under this government, corruption has gone to the highest level. APC has gone to Nigeria Ports Authority to raise money for election.

“All government agencies should be careful. Enough is enough,” he said.