Onazi backs Eagles to win AFCON 2019

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has backed the national team to win the Africa Cup of Nations next year based on the club performances of the team’s players.

The Super Eagles missed two editions of the AFCON after they won it in 2013 in South Africa. And Onazi who was part of that team stated that the mentality of the present crop of players is strong and they have to prove that their trouble-free qualification campaign was not a fluke.

“After what happened in Russia it was important for all the players to ensure a return to the African Cup of Nations,” Onazi told BBC Sport.

“It’s an exciting feeling to achieve that and we can only hope that collectively we can all bring our good club form to the national team.

“The last time I played in the tournament we won it and we as players have to go back again with the mentality to win it, and if we can’t we shouldn’t be there.”

He reiterated his commitment to the Super Eagles against the background comments on his fitness.

“It was a tough time I must admit, but despite all the criticisms I remain committed to playing for my country,”

“Whenever I go out there to play I give 120%, but unfortunately my achilles tendon problems slowed me down.

“Now things are looking up again for me at club level, I hope to keep giving my best to my country as well.”