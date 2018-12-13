Ogboru didn’t handpick Assembly candidate, says APC stalwart

By Ochuko Akuopha

OBIARUKU— STALWART of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Chidi Uwabuofu, has described as false, media reports that some leaders of the party in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state have threatened to withdraw support for the governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 general election, Chief Great Ogboru if the party fails to reverse the alleged unlawful substitution of Mr. Dave Ochonogor as House of Assembly candidate for Ukwuani constituency.

Reacting to the publication, Uwabuofu, said “Ukwuani APC never issued any statement and neither was there any time Ukwuani APC leaders met to discuss who deserves their votes.

“Great Ogboru never handpicked any candidate in Ukwuani as adduced in the publication. Mr. Eze Omolu has emerged as the party’s candidate and as we speak, some of the aggrieved aspirants who lost out are in court while some are already working with Omolu as the party’s choice. It is therefore, pertinent for all party faithful to come out en mass to support the party’s candidate.

“It is a truism that our party like most other political parties had issues in the conduct of her primaries in some local governments and the case of Ukwuani is not peculiar.

“Our national body has long set up a peace making mechanism to restore peace while President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged the aggrieved parties to seek redress in the court of law if they are unsatisfied with party’s decisions.

“Ogboru is an Ukwuani man maternally and beyond that, he has always had and will always have the love and support of Ukwuani people. Ukwuani’s support for him is non-negotiable as he has always preferred the Ukwuanis in his choices of his running mates. Ukwuani people will continue to show their unfailing support for him, especially now that we are most assured of victory.”