Obafemi to miss Saints, Tottenham clash

Southampton assistant coach Kelvin Davis has confirmed that Saints must manage a handful of potential absentees on the field for their Premier League trip to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. Obafemi

Missing out are likely to be young striker Michael Obafemi who limped out of his first top-flight start with a hamstring injury and Mario Lemina who will serve a one-match ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season at St Mary’s on Saturday.

“We’ve got some bumps and bruises,” he said. “Obviously we’ve got a suspension (for Mario) as well. I haven’t completely gone through the body count but Michael left the pitch not in a great state on Saturday so we’ll be working on him over the next couple of days.”

The likes of Ryan Bertrand, Matt Targett and Danny Ings also look set to remain significant doubts ahead of the midweek meeting with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.