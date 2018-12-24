NTF begins registration for Nigeria International Taekwondo Open

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) on Monday in Abuja said it has begun the registration of athletes intending to participate in the upcoming World Taekwondo-sanctioned Nigeria International Open.

The NTF Technical Director, Chika Chukwumerije, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that registration was reopened on Saturday and would now close on Jan. 20.

The Nigeria International Taekwondo Open was earlier slated to hold from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, but it was postponed.

“Seventy-three athletes from 10 countries had previously registered, before we had to re-schedule the event.

“Before the postponement, only 18 athletes from Nigeria registered, and this did not make any sense.

“It is not wise to have our first G-1 event for other countries to come and top the medals table and walk away with all those ranking points.

“The federation listened to advice and shifted it to give our Nigerian taekwondo community time to get their Global Membership System (GMS) licence and Kukkiwon certification.

“These are mandatory to have for World Taekwondo events,’’ Chukwumerije said.

However, with the event now slated for Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, registration of participants became imperative.

Chukwumerije said all taekwondo athletes with fully operational GMS Licence should use the Nigeria International Taekwondo Open website to register.

He added that payment for the event would be done at the venue of the event.

The postponement would enable athletes in Nigeria and other West African countries to conclude the GMS licensing.(NAN)