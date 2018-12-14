Ndidi, Leicester boss offer troubled Iheanacho support

Leicester City Coach, Claude Puel and midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi have backed struggling Kelechi Iheanacho to overcome the difficulties he currently facing.

The former Golden Eaglets star has not live up to exceptions for club and country, after a bright start to his career at Manchester City.

Ndidi admits he doesn’t know what is going on in Iheanacho’s head but believes he just needs more support to get back to his best.

“I think so [short of confidence], but I think playing will give him more confidence,” said Ndidi. “He is trying to do his best and he is training and doing well.

“I really don’t know. I really honestly don’t know what is going on but I think he is going to get back to it yeah.

“But for the injury we know what Vardy can do up front, but at the moment if Kelechi is in nobody can decide.

Manager Puel said despite Iheanacho’s loss of form he believes in his ability.

“He has quality and has a great left foot. He can be clinical but last game there was not enough in our game to give him chances.

“For Kelechi he is a young player we need to be patient with him. He has quality to perform and sometimes it is difficult for a young player to start or come in on the bench. “There needs to be more consistency and patience around him.”