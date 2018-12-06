National Sports Festival: 8,861 athletes vie for honours

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Sports minister, Solomon Dalung has said that about 8,861 athletes are expected to participate in the 19th National Sports Festival scheduled to commence in Abuja today.

The Minister stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that only Ebonyi state that will not participate in the festival as the remaining 35 states out of 36 will be will be fully represented.

According to him, Out of the 8,861 participants, 7,227 are athletes, 710 are coaches, 222 are team members, while 702 are state officials.

Explaining on the importance of the festival, Dalung said National Sports Festival and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are the key legacies of the country’s national unity.

He said that the athletes will take part in 10 games.