NANS urges ASUU, ASUP to end strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) to call off their strike.

“NANS is passionately appealing to ASUU and ASUP, in the spirit of love and reconciliation that Christmas brings, to call off their strike ,’’ NANS’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said.

Okereafor made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He noted that NANS had begun to reason and suspect that the ongoing ASUU/ASUP strike was politically motivated.

“If not, why embarking on strike when the general election is fast approaching?

“We challenge ASUU/ASUP to prove our suspicion wrong by shifting grounds in the best interest of Nigerian students.

“We call on Federal Government to put the enemies of this government to shame by doing the needful in meeting the demands of the striking unions,’’ he said.

According to him, the leadership of NANS feels that the agony and unhappiness being faced by Nigerian students is as a result of the ongoing ASUU/ ASUP strike.

“NANS at this point has exhausted its appeal and consultation approaches to reach ASUU/ASUP leadership, we are left with no other option rather than the 3rd C, which is the confrontational approach.”

The association, therefore, called on ASUU/ASUP and the Federal Government to esolve the lingering issues before Jan. 1, 2019.

