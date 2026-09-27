Lagos varsities strike: No dialogue yet with Sanwo-Olu 12 days after — ASUU

Gov Sanwo-Olu

*LASU, LASUED, LASUSTECH affected

*Union demands full domestication of 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement

By Clifford Ndujihe & Elizabeth Osayande

LAGOS — Academic activities in the three Lagos State-owned universities remain paralysed indefinitely as the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, have vowed to sustain its strike until the state government implements the December 2025 Federal Government/ASUU agreement.

The strike, which began on September 15, has shut down academic activities at Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo; Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, Oto/Ijanikin; and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu.

And 12 days into the industrial action, ASUU-LASU said the Lagos State Government had neither initiated dialogue nor given the union any positive feedback on its demands.

The Coordinator of ASUU-LASU, Dr Oluwaseun Babalola, told Vanguard, weekend, that the strike would continue.

No feedback from govt

Asked whether the union had received any response from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is visitor to the three institutions, Babalola said: “No, we have not really got anything positive from the government.”

On the status of the strike, he said: “Yes, the strike continues. We have written to the state government and the management, yet, they have not initiated any dialogue to resolve the issue.”

The union’s position is that the strike will not be suspended until the disputed issues, particularly the implementation of the 2025 ASUU/Federal Government agreement, are satisfactorily addressed.

ASUU-LASU had, in a communique signed by the Secretary of its Steering Committee, Comrade Thanny Nooem, and Babalola, said the decision to embark on the industrial action followed months of what it described as “patient and constructive engagement” with the state government without resolution of the issues in dispute.

The union said: “This unfortunate and avoidable action has become necessary due to the continued failure of the Government to address the Union’s longstanding agitation over the implementation of the 2025 ASUU/FGN Agreement.”

ASUU-LASU is demanding the “full domestication and implementation of the 2025 ASUU/FGN Agreement”, saying this is central to resolving the dispute.

It declared: “The strike shall be total and comprehensive until there is a satisfactory resolution of the issues in dispute.”

The union also expressed regret over the disruption to academic activities, noting that previous attempts to resolve the matter through engagement had failed to produce the desired result.

‘Other governors have responded’

Babalola said the Lagos government should expedite action on the implementation of the agreement, noting that governors in some other states had responded to similar demands and domesticated the agreement.

He appealed to the state government to urgently return to the negotiating table.

“We are appealing to the government to speed up the process of implementation of the agreement. And doing it on time will help reduce the hardship of our members,” he said.

The prolonged closure has raised concerns among students and parents, particularly as the strike affects teaching and other academic activities across the three institutions.

Babalola, however, urged students to remain confident in the union’s struggle, saying its objective was to protect the university system and improve the quality of education.

For the students, he said: “They should be rest assured that we are fighting for the survival of the university system, that will ensure quality and impactful knowledge delivery.”

He also appealed to parents to support the union, stressing that lecturers were themselves parents with children in the education system.

“For the parents, we are in this together. Many of us are also parents who have children in the system. They need to continue to support our struggles. Because our struggle is the reason why university education has not collapsed,” he said.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of the December 2025 agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU on measures aimed at improving conditions of service and strengthening the university system.

ASUU-LASU’s demand is for the agreement to be domesticated and implemented at the state level.

Unless there is an intervention or fresh dialogue between the Lagos State Government, university authorities and the union, academic activities at LASU, LASUED and LASUSTECH are expected to remain disrupted.