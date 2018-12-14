My baby Daddy and I are not suitable–Linda Ikeji

Controversial blogger, Linda Ikeji says her and her baby Daddy, Sholaye Jeremi are not suitable partners.

The 37 year old blogger took to her blog to detailed reasons why her relationship with, her son’s father whom she met in Dec. 2015, didn’t work out as she had expected.

Ikeji, who welcomed her son, Jayce on Sept. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia, had many Nigerians wondering the real story behind her and Jeremi.

In her `epistle,’ she shared the strength and shortcomings in her relationship with Jeremi which eventually ended after she got pregnant for their son.

Your ex could come in handy when you’re in-between lovers!

” By mid-2017, we were both still single and we started seeing each other again quietly. There were times it was very intense and we talked about a future together, and there were times that I couldn’t figure out what exactly I was doing with this guy.

” We were not suited for each other. Totally different lifestyles and there was the problem of my fame so I walked away from this man a million times and he came after me a million and one times.

” No matter how much I pushed him away, he kept coming back to me, because I couldn’t find anyone else, I kept going back. Lol! So I was basically going back to my ex because I couldn’t find anyone else,” she said.

According to her, after she got pregnant everything became extremely weird between them.

“We went from talking about the pregnancy and being okay with it, to literally not talking to each other anymore.

“When I was about three months pregnant, he did come to see my parents and actually became very cool with my dad. They were literally exchanging Whatsapp messages every day.

“He later agreed to a traditional wedding which he didn’t follow through and then he switched. He began to treat me with so much hate and aggression that I and my family had to cut him off completely.

Exploring the power of storytelling with Oge stories

“To be honest if anybody had told me when we met three years ago, considering how deeply we cared for each other that I would fall pregnant two years later and he would completely turn his back on me for most part of my pregnancy, I never would have believed it but that’s what happened.

“I thought God sent him as my life partner but I guess he just used him as a vessel for my greatest blessing. Now his part in my story is over.This one is done and dusted,” she said.

NAN