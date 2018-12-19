MTN, MUSON hold donors’ concert

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTN Foundation and the Musical Society of Nigeria, MUSON, hosted the society’s donors to an appreciation concert in recognition of their continued support in the year.

The event which held in Lagos saw MUSON board members, donors, friends of the Society and MTN Foundation officials reflect on a successful year in the country’s cultural and creative space, and pledge their support for its continued renaissance.

Speaking, MTN Foundation’s Director, Dennis Okoro said: “We commend our scholars for the beautiful performance tonight. We are proud of the MUSON School of Music and have been since 2005.

“It is because of the great work that the MUSON continues to churn out that makes us immensely proud and committed to extending our support to Nigerian arts and culture fully.”

I’m depressed but not suicidal – Motunrayo Kuti

As a country with a rich and diverse history, supporting Nigerian arts and culture has been at the core of the MTN Foundation’s mandate. Part of the Foundation’s support is the scholarship programme for students at the MUSON.

The programme has produced graduates who have also become notable music directors for internationally acclaimed musicals like Kakadu, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, and Legends. In November, the Foundation sponsored a master class for students of the MUSON School of Music as part of its longstanding partnership with the school that dates back to 2006.