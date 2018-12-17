Man 58, defiles 10 year old step daughter

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- The Police, Monday, brought a 58-year-old man, Sunday Akpan, before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old step daughter.

The defendant a resident of Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos, is facing a one count charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on December 8, at 2.00pm, at 1004 building, Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

She said that Akpan had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl without her consent.

The offence according to the prosecutor is Punishable Under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant’s plea was not taken.

Chukwudi however, urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the outcome of the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP.

Magistrate Mrs K. O. Doja-Ojo, remanded the defendant in custody and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to DPP for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until January 9, for DPP’s advice.