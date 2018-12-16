Kidnappers kill 2 in Bayelsa

YENAGOA—UNKNOWN gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, in the early hours of yesterday reportedly killed two persons along the Onuebum-Otuogori Road in Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the deceased were on a mission to the kidnappers’ den to pay ransom when they met their untimely end.

The victims, a man identified as Lagos Godgift and his driver, Christopher Etima, were reportedly shot dead and abandoned inside their SUV car.

It could not be immediately ascertained if their family members were being held captive by the kidnappers.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, DSP Asinim Butswat, in a text message confirmed the development.

He said, “On 16/12/2018, at about 0100 hrs one Lagos Godgift (m) and his driver, Christopher Etima (m) went to pay ransom to the kidnappers at Onuebum, but they were murdered by the suspected kidnappers at Onuebum.

“The scene was visited and the two corpses deposited at FMC Morgue Yenagoa. The Black Toyota Sequoia Jeep with Registration Number LAGOS EKY 382 CZ was removed to Kolo Divisional Headquarters.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.”