Jonathan, Gana, Others Pay Tributes to Dickson’s Mother

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

FORMER President, Goodluck Jonathan, one-time Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers and first military administrator of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete Spiff, on Thursday night, joined the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, his family and other distinguished Nigerians to pay tribute to the late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson.

Jonathan, Gana, Diete Spiff, former Minister of Environment, Mrs. Lauretta Mallam, and others said the late Governor’s mother left behind a legacy of resilience, contentment, uprightness, humility, hard work and selfless service to mankind and God.

They extolled the sterling qualities of Madam Goldcoast Dickson while paying tributes during a service of songs held in her honour at the state-owned Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene in the outskirts of Yenagoa.

Madam Goldcoast, they noted, stood for the place of education as a veritable platform for people to succeed in life.

Dr. Jonathan said Mama Gogo, as she was fondly called, was diligent in the service of the Lord and demonstrated exceptional motherly love as captured in the tribute by her daughter-In-law, Dr. Mrs Rachel Dickson.

He said only a God-fearing lover of humanity would give the support Mrs. Goldcoast gave to her daughter in-law as captured in the emotional tribute by the Bayelsa First Lady.

Mrs. Rachael Dickson had given a detailed account of how Mama Goldcoast Dickson prayed with her, encouraged her for the 15 years that she battled infertility before the coming of the quadruplets.

The wife of the Governor, Dr. Mrs Rachel Dickson, described Mama Goldcoast as a jewel of inestimable value who did not differentiate between her and her biological daughters.

In his tribute, Prof. Gana said Mama Goldcoast lived an exemplary life, worthy of emulation as demonstrated by the achievements and integrity of the children she raised.

He described her as a woman of integrity and lover of children who had nurtured her children and all those who came her way to achieve successes in life.

Also, King Diete Spiff, one time Military Administrator of Bayelsa state, Col. Paul Edor Obi (rtd) and former Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sarah Ochekpe described Mama “Gogo” as a “golden Goldcoast” whose inspiration manifested in Governor Dickson’s approach to governance.

They said Mama Goldcoast fought a good cause, stressing that, it is not how long but how well one lived that counts and urged people to emulate her lifesyle by living a worthy Christian life.