FIRS boss, others pay tributes to staff lost in Lagos fire

By Babajide Komolafe

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adelabu Adedeji and top officials of the service yesterday paid tribute to the four staff lost in the recent Lagos fire accident.

The tributes were highlight of a memorial service organised by the FIRS to honour the late staff. Those honoured were Mrs. George Faith Ekelikhotse, Assistant Director, Lagos Island MTA 1; Mr. Sunday Jatto David, Assistant Director, Lagos GBO; Mrs. Onyemelukwe Nkem Agnes, Senior Manager, Lagos Island MTA 1; and Mr. Ifaranmaye Peter, Manager, Lagos Island MTA 1.

The hall was filled with emotion as colleagues and management reflected on the lives of the departed, describing them as selfless professionals who embodied dedication and sacrifice.

Adedeji said the tragedy remains one of the hardest moments in the Service’s history. “At FIRS, we are not just co-workers—we are a family. Their passing leaves a deep void, yet we are comforted by the legacy of service they leave behind,” he said. Adedeji stressed that the deceased “lived not for themselves, but for millions of Nigerians who daily benefit from the dedication and sacrifice of the FIRS family,” pledging continued support for their families.

Director, Human Capital Management, Angel Fadahunsi, in her tribute, said the deceased left behind memories that inspire.

“Death tells us not to waste time and to tell each other right now that we love each other,” she remarked, adding, “Though death has taken you, this is not the end, but a continuation of your legacy.”

In his tribute, the oordinating Director, People Services Group, Anthony Okonkwo, described September 16 as unforgettable.

“You were a steady presence in meetings, a voice of reason under pressure, and a source of warmth in quiet moments. Your love was constant and dependable, like the sun rising each morning,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Coordinating Director, Government and Medium Taxpayer Group, Dick Irri, the Service lost some of its brightest lights.

“Death is not the greatest loss in life. In the end, it is not about the length of life, but depth of life,” he noted, praising the generosity and integrity of the deceased.

The memorial ended with prayers for eternal rest and strength for their families.