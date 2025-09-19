Tinubu pays tribute to HID Awolowo, describes her as pillar of courage, dignity

HID Awolowo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to the late matriarch of the Awolowo family, Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolowo, describing her as a “pillar of courage and dignity,” whose legacy continues to inspire Nigerians ten years after her passing.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, the President said Mama Awolowo’s memory remains “fresh with deep respect in the heart of our nation,” noting that her life of service and sacrifice continues to be a guiding light for generations.

“Mama Awolowo was a pillar of courage and dignity who stood firmly beside Chief Obafemi Awolowo and carried his legacy with uncommon strength,” Tinubu wrote.

He added that Mama Awolowo was more than a wife and mother, stressing that she became “a mother not only to her family but also a guiding light for generations of Nigerians who drew inspiration from her example.”

The President praised her resilience and devotion to national ideals, recalling how she stood with her husband “through trials and triumphs, carrying his legacy forward with grace and courage.”

According to him, Mama Awolowo showed the nation “what it means to live with faith, discipline, and love for country.”

“As we remember her today, we celebrate a life of service and sacrifice that continues to inspire us as we work together to build a just, united, and prosperous Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The President concluded his tribute with a prayer: “May your legacy continue to live on, Mama Awolowo.”

