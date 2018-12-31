Insecurity: ORM lauds Akeredolu, Police’s efforts in Ondo

A group, Ondo Redemption Movement, ORM, has lauded the efforts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the state Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju at maintaining peace and adequate security in the state.



The group also berated the Sunshine Liberation Front, SLF, for accusing the governor of doing nothing to stop the spate of kipnapping in the state.

The group lashed out at the SLF for calling for the removal of the state Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju.

The SLF, in a statement by Comrade Akinyele Akinwale, had accused the governor of doing nothing to stop the spate of kidnapping.

But, the ORM in a statement titled “The Story of SLF and The Ostrich” has accused the SLF of playing politics with the lives and security of the people of the state.

The statement signed by the group state coordinator, Oredola Joseph reads: “Without doubt, Ondo State has witnessed a very troubling experience with the activities of kidnappers in the last one month

“All over the world, the most tasking challenge that may confront any government is insecurity. Nigeria, our dear nation, is not an exception.

“The country has continued to witness serious security challenges in more than one decade now, and it is getting worse year by year.

“Every state of the country has had its own share of this dangerous challenge, with each struggling to tackle the menace in its own way.

“It is important to note that cases of kidnappings are not limited to any particular state, with the media replete of the dastardly acts of the devilish men on daily basis.

“In Ondo State, the peace enjoyed by the people since the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration came on board was punctured by the sudden surge in the activities of kidnappers on our highways. It assumed a dangerous dimension around November and early December.

“It is, therefore, shocking that a political group masquerading as a lover of the people would come out to attack Governor Akeredolu and the police boss in the state.

“While it is not our duty to speak for Akeredolu and the government, but times like this, when politicians are putting on the cloak of civility and philanthropy to deceive the people demands that the few good ones among us speak out.

“We have it on good authority that since the ugly incidents of kidnapping began, the governor and all the security agencies in the state, including the police, army and immigration among others have held countless number of meetings, during which strategies were discussed. The recent run of successes is the result of these meetings and strategy sessions.”

The group said the combined team of Police , Army and other security agencies have embarked on aggressive combing of forests within the state, especially the forest along the Akure /Owo /Akoko highway, arresting over four suspected kidnappers so far.”

While lauding the efforts of the Governor on security, the group explained that ” in the past one week or more, there has been no single case of kidnapping report on the route. Indeed, the various meetings presided over by the Governor has paid off. No leader will be happy with kidnapping activities in the state.

“Apart from the ugly politics the SLF attempted to play with the lives and security of the people of the state , we must remind them that Governor Akeredolu was greeted into office with worrisome security challenges in the riverine area of the state including Ogun and Lagos states.

“Without making noise, Akeredolu restored peace to the south west by ending the reigns of militants who had then , taking to kidnapping of people including School children

“It is a known fact, that the Governor’s efforts led to the rescue of the students of Lagos State Model College. The silent Akeredolu made such feat without taking advert slots to make noise about it.

“Governor Akeredolu has also procured some speed boats for the Naval command in the riverine area to ease their job of policing the area very well. Recently, the same Governor donated some Hilux van to the police command in the state to compliment the ones already on ground, so as to extend their strategic policing job.

“The state Command of the police has done creditably well in its task of policing the state, with CP Gbenga Adeyanju in the forefront of the battle against criminals in the state.

“On several occasions, he has led his men into the most dangerous places in this onerous task. It is, therefore, a big surprise that the SLF would call for the removal of this hard working man.

“The SLF is aware of the Governor’s efforts, it was merely playing politics. We are also aware that the group is sponsored by a politician who has failed the people of his constituency on all fronts. Like the Ostrich, they continue to bury their heads in the sand while the backside remains open to the people.”