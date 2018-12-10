Imo oil communities demand end to suffering

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Protesters from oil communities in Ohaji /Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, have said that they can no longer endure the sufferings caused by oil companies in their areas.

During the protest led by Prince Nick Adonis and Mr. Chiguzo Egbelu, the communities said they would march to the oil companies to ask them to sign with the host communities, the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMOU.

This is about the fifth time different groups of members of these communities had protested against alleged neglect by oil companies.

Adonis told Vanguard yesterday in Owerri that some of their challenges were unemployment, lack of electricity, lack of motorable roads and water among others

He claimed that the suffering of the people was because the oil companies had refused to sign the GMOU with the host communities which he said would have defined the contributions of the companies to the communities.

It was his view that the companies should shut down operation for not giving their welfare the desired attention.

Adonis said: “This is a peace protest for the entrance of development in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, the suffering of Ohaji/Egbema people is a suffering of all of us; we don’t have access to roads, no water to drink, no electricity, unemployment everywhere in our local government; why have the natural resources given to our people turned to a curse?”