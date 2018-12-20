I stole because I needed money to treat my painful haemorrhoids – Convict tells court

Abuja – A 24-year-old electrician, Mike Okpara, sentenced to three months in prison for stealing, on Thursday said that he committed the crime because he needed money to treat his painful haemorrhoids.

In his plea, after Mr Inuwa Maiwada, judge of a Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja sentenced him, he said: “My Lord please forgive me.

“Everyone I knew stayed away from me and refused to help me. The pile was growing bigger and I had complications.

“I was forced to steal the 32-inch Samsung plasma Tv, two clippers, six wrist watches, one power bank, two neck lace, two scrap phones and others because I needed money to treat my pile.

“I promise not to steal again..’

After listening to the plea, Maiwada gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000, warning him to desist fromcrimes.

The judge advised him to work hard and always pray to God for assistance.

The convict had admitted committing the offence, and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that Praise Omoike and Gedion Omoike, of Efab Estate Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Cam Police Station, Abuja, on Dec. 17.

Ukagha said that the convict broke into the complainant’s apartment on Dec. 14, while they were attending a “night vigil”.

She said that Okpara stole a 32-inch Samsung plasma Tv, two clippers, six wrist watches, one power bank, two neck lace, two scrap phones and two good phones.

She also said that the convict stole foot wears, a bag containing jewelries, one international passport, voters card and other vital things, all values yet to be estimated. (NAN)