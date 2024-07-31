I stole 2 tubers of yam because I was hungry – Man tells court

An unemployed man, Cletus Gandu, 40, on Wednesday confessed that he stole two tubers of yam because he was hungry.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Gandu with criminal trespass and theft.

Gandu told the Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State:” Hunger pushed me to steal yam on two occasions.

”I beg for leniency.”

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, reserved sentencing until Aug.6, following the defendant’s guilty plea.

Bawa ordered that he should be remanded.

Earlier, the NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Alice Daniel reported the matter at the corp’s office in Kafanchan on July 15.

Audu alleged that the defendant stole the yams from the complainant’s farm in Zonkwa on two occasions.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.