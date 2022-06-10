.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One Olatunbosun Sowumi, 32, on Friday told a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, how he used N370,000 customer’s money to place a bet.

Sowumi was arraigned on two count charges of fraud and stealing, contrary to sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, the law of Osun State.

The prosecutor, Adepoju Kayode, told the court that the defendant committed the purported crime on May 13, 2022 when he collected N370,000 from one Akinboro Semirat, with a promise to supply 16 bags of rice to her and failed to do so.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two count charges preferred against him by the police.

His counsel, Kehinde Adepoju, urged the court to grant him bail in the most liberal term.

When the Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, asked the defendant where he kept the money, Sowumi said he used the money to play bet so that he can make some money before supplying the rice.

Magistrate Ayilara thereby granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties who must be a house owner within the jurisdiction and a civil servant.

He thereby adjourned the case to July 15, for hearing.